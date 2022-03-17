OPS adjusts allocation plan for $280 million in federal COVID relief funds

An additional $24 million in federal COVID-19 relief money will be going to teacher recruitment and student academic programs after Omaha Public Schools officials revised the district’s allocation plan.

The original plan was passed by the school board in September and included $280 million of initiatives, such as replacing older curriculum at all grade levels, refreshing technology, upgrading facilities and partnering with local mental health partners.

Last week, the school board approved adjustments to the plan after some projects came in under budget and others were unable to move forward.

Scott Roberts, the district’s chief financial officer, said at the March 7 board meeting that the projected costs for some initiatives last fall were too high. Labor availability and material shortages also have barred the district from spending the money as planned.

“When we completed our initial application last fall, we had to estimate what each initiative would cost over the next three years,” Roberts said. “With the passage of time, we have been able to refine these estimates.”

Since March 2020, three COVID-19 relief bills have been passed by Congress and signed into law. OPS received the most money in the state as the largest school district in Nebraska.

In total, OPS will receive $303.7 million, which includes the first round of money that was used for technology purchases.

The second round of funding, totaling about $86.4 million, has to be spent by September 2023. The third round of $194.2 million has to be spent by September 2024, and 20% must be used to address learning loss.

“After realizing what money we will actually have to spend, and what we wanted to do, it was prudent to do some reallocation at this moment,” Superintendent Cheryl Logan said. “The two-year (deadline) will be up sooner than later.”

The $280 million allocation plan includes five areas of spending: academics; student and staff well-being; infrastructure; family and community; and administration and indirect costs.

The cost changes allowed district officials to move almost $24 million from infrastructure initiatives to academics, which includes teacher recruitment and student support programs. About $200,000 was moved from student and staff well-being to family and community.

The new plan includes $36 million in new initiatives overall, which was possible after more projects came in under budget and with the reallocation of the COVID money.

Teacher recruitment

Five initiatives totaling $18.7 million are marked for teacher recruitment and advancement, focusing on license credentials and professional certification, said Fateama Fulmore, the district’s chief strategy officer.

“Having high-quality teachers in every classroom is a priority,” Fulmore said at the meeting. “We also want to invest in the future of our district and address hard-to-staff and high in-demand areas.”

The district will provide up to 18 credit hours of free graduate college courses for qualifying high school teachers in a graduate program, according to the plan.

In a separate initiative, up to 1,000 OPS teachers will be able to receive up to nine graduate credit hours of instruction to enhance teaching.

The district also added a $9,000 student teacher stipend that was announced in January and a teacher scholar program that will provide funding to a cohort of high-achieving students to obtain a teacher certification. The program is designed to encourage people to teach in hard-to-fill areas across the district.

The money will fund the continuation of the Teacher Academy Project, a secondary education certification program for people who have a bachelor’s degree and want to become a teacher.

“These new initiatives are for building a new teacher pipeline and the further development of current staff,” Roberts said.

Academic success

About $14 million will be allocated to student academic support initiatives.

The district will purchase an electronic system that monitors individual education plan progress for special education students. A summer book program also will offer seven to 10 books for each student pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

Summer school, which was expanded to all students in 2021, will be lengthened for middle school students from a half day to a full day of learning, Fulmore said.

Funding will also go to advanced academic tuition and exam fees for advanced placement or international baccalaureate classes, as well as dual enrollment courses.

Student, staff well-being

Logan said the district is working on employee wellness programs, which would cost about $2.5 million. She said at the March 7 meeting that there should be “something concrete” in about two weeks, when officials will bring a proposed contract with a vendor to the board to possibly offer things like fitness memberships for staff or wellness fairs.

“Staff members will be able to sign up and participate and improve their physical and mental health,” she said.

The funding adjustments also cover COVID-19 testing for symptomatic staff and students that began in January. Roberts said the district plans to continue that program.

The district was able to pull $24 million from infrastructure initiatives to academics because of drastic reductions in renovation and upgrades.

Roberts said officials had to reduce the amount of money put into roof and window replacements and mechanical system upgrades by millions because of supply chain issues.

Overestimation in costs allowed the district to create even more initiatives and move the $200,000 from student and staff well-being to spend in the area of family and community.

Board member Tracy Casady congratulated OPS staff for how efficient the district was in making needed changes.

“I really appreciate the reductions,” she said. “Everything you laid out that is going to be reduced very much makes sense, especially the infrastructure, due to shortages and shipping.”

Fulmore said the public had ample time to give feedback on the adjustments via email and through an in-person meeting on March 3. The community also had an opportunity to speak during public comment at the March 7 meeting. None of the people who signed up to speak commented about the plan changes.

Roberts said implementation of the new and continuing initiatives already is underway, but reimbursement from the state is pending approval of the application with the revised plan.

