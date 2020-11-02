OPS and UNMC partner for COVID-19 testing program in three South Omaha schools

“What’s really novel about what we’re doing with this pilot is we’re putting all these pieces together in a school environment, enabling us to get a complete idea of what’s going on in an individual school, inform decision-making in the (building) and provide clinical results to allow for individual management and care.”

OPS is in the process of phased testing of all teachers and staff, including bus drivers. Nationally, New York and Texas have announced plans to offer testing for students and staff in K-12 schools. Some colleges, such as the University of Minnesota, have begun testing wastewater drawn from dormitories to look for developing outbreaks.

But Broadhurst and Shannon Bartelt-Hunt, professor and chair of civil and environmental engineering at UNL, said they are not aware of a testing program that combines all three methods.

“It is very exciting,” said Bartelt-Hunt, who is working on the wastewater testing with UNMC collaborators. “The most exciting part of it is the combination of the clinical and environmental … being able to pair those is what really makes this unique.”

John Crowe, director of strategic initiatives and innovation for OPS, said parents or guardians will have to sign students up for the program. It will be required for school-based staff and teachers.