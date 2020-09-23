OPS and UNMC working on comprehensive COVID-19 testing plan for the school district

PCR tests detect and amplify viral genetic material. They must be done by laboratory professionals in high-tech labs.

The meeting Tuesday between OPS and UNMC was to include a “generous funder” and the district’s chief financial officer and address the financial ramifications of the testing and the strategy around the testing, Logan said.

OPS previously announced that testing would be required for all district personnel — everyone from bus drivers to teachers to Logan herself. Starting next month, the district is preparing to have in-person lessons for the first time since March.

The district already has started testing district staff through a partnership with TestNebraska. The testing goes beyond those who feel ill or had contact with someone with COVID-19.

“These are not symptomatic folks,” Logan said of the testing. “It’s to give us another data point as we reopen schools.”

Logan said staff will not have to quarantine after getting tested because the testing is for surveillance and not diagnostic. She said OPS will leave it to medical experts to determine when and how often to do the testing.

“We’re trying to understand what’s going on in our school community,” Logan said of the tests.