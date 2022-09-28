OPS and UNO partner to offer programs aimed at improving teacher pipeline

River Magisana's inspiration to work in education stemmed from the lack of support he received from teachers as a student with learning disabilities.

The Benson High School graduate didn't want other students to go through what he did, but as a first-generation college student, he said he knew he couldn't become a teacher on his own.

Magisana credited the Teacher Scholar Academy Program with allowing him to begin pursuing a college degree this fall.

"If the teacher scholar (program) didn't exist, I would not be a teacher," he said. "Being able to go through and get a degree is something that's been very important to me — to complete the cycle that my parents weren't able to. Without the support that the (program) provides, I would probably be doing something completely different."

The program is one of four initiatives sponsored by a new partnership between Omaha Public Schools and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The programs, which university and OPS officials announced Wednesday, aim to improve the supply of new teachers and invest in veteran teachers.

The initiatives are being funded by nearly $15 million in federal relief dollars OPS received earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Teacher Scholar Academy is in its fourth year overall, but this is first year it has involved the OPS and UNO partnership, said Nancy Edick, dean of UNO's education college. The program has a retention rate above 90% and its first students will be graduating in the spring.

Each cohort consists of 25 students who receive full scholarships that include living expenses. OPS hopes some of those graduates will eventually be employed in hard-to-fill teaching positions.

OPS has made multiple efforts to improve teacher recruitment and retention amid an ongoing teacher shortage — a problem that is not limited to OPS. Nationally, 53% of public schools reported feeling understaffed entering the 2022-23 school year, according to data published earlier this week by the National Center for Education Statistics.

"Removing that barrier of cost will minimize, if not eliminate, student debt for future teachers," Edick said. "And that increases the likelihood for a longer career in the classroom."

The federal money also will fund a graduate program that will allow qualifying high school teachers to take up to 18 hours of graduate college courses. Edick said this will boost the number of OPS teachers who can teach dual-enrollment classes.

About 1,000 OPS teachers also will be able to get up to nine graduate credit hours free of charge, which is one way Edick said UNO and OPS are investing in veteran teachers.

Edick said OPS and UNO are using the initiatives to make it easier for people to come in and out of the education field.

This is the focus of the fourth program, the Teacher Academy Project, which will pay for secondary education teaching certificates for people who want to become teachers in high demand areas like math, science and language.

Cheryl Logan, OPS superintendent, said the goal of the partnership is to help decrease the statewide educator shortage in the coming years.

"What is truly special about these programs is they are each tried and true approaches to closing the workforce gap in the Omaha metro area," Logan said. "They will enhance the already positive impact these programs have had on our community."