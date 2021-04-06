OPS announces principals for Northwest and South High Schools

Omaha Public Schools announced new principals for two of the district's high schools.

Jodi Pesek, the current interim principal at South High School, will stay on as the permanent principal at the school located at 24th and J Streets.

Pesek took over for Principal Ruben Cano in October after Cano went on medical leave that was not related to COVID-19. Cano is now the interim principal at Nathan Hale Middle School.

Pesek, her parents and grandparents are all alumni of South High School.

Pesek previously served as the director of Blackburn Alternative High School and the Secondary Success Program. She has been with the district for more than two decades.

Kimberly Jackson will be the new principal of Northwest High School. Jackson is currently the principal at Morton Middle School, a position she's held since August 2020.

Prior to becoming principal at Morton, Jackson was the principal of Collinsville Middle School in Collinsville, Illinois. She began her career as a guidance counselor and has been a director of program operations, department chair and administrative intern assistant principal and principal.