OPS announces students' return to classrooms, COVID-19 testing for all staff

Under the same model, secondary students will virtually attend the entire school day on the days they are at home.

Remote learning will continue to be an option for families who do not feel comfortable sending students back to physical schools.

Families will receive an email about opting into remote learning. The forms are due by Sunday. The letter said the remote learning program could evolve in the weeks to come based on the amount of interest.

With the district returning to in-person learning, OPS will proceed with winter sports and activities that begin in November. The letter said students will be able to attend practices on days they are not doing in-person learning, but students participating in remote learning will not be eligible to participate in extracurricular activities on-site.

If a large number of COVID-19 cases prompt a school closure, then the letter said sports and activities would be suspended while students learn from home.

The district still plans on playing fall sports this spring.

Citing health and safety concerns, OPS started the school year with remote learning in August. Last week, Logan told the school board that OPS would take a phased approach to getting students back in school.​