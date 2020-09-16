OPS announces students' return to classrooms, COVID testing for all staff

On Tuesday OPS staff was informed that in addition to health and safety protocols of face coverings and social distancing, OPS will also be conducting regular COVID-19 testing of all staff, according to an email.

The email was sent by Charles Wakefield, OPS's chief human resources officer. Wakefield said the test results would only be seen by the person who took the test and select staff in OPS Human Resources. He said the results will be treated as confidential medical records and will be kept in a secure file with the department.

Bridget Blevins, a spokesperson for the district, said the testing will be done through a partnership with TestNebraska.

"This testing is being required by the district, following consultation with our health care partners, to protect both students and staff during this pandemic," Blevins said.

Spokespeople for several school districts in the metro said their districts are not mandating periodic COVID-19 testing for teachers or student-teachers to remain in schools. Those districts include Bellevue, Bennington, Gretna, Millard, Papillion La Vista, Springfield Platteview, Ralston, Westside, Douglas County West and Elkhorn public schools, as well as Grand Island.