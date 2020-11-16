OPS board accepts low bid for Yates Community Center, leaving $530,000 on the table

The board voted 6-1 to sell the property to Yates Illuminates. Board member Lou Ann Goding voted no, Ben Perlman abstained and Nancy Krakty was absent. Approval of the sale required six votes.

District officials had recommended selling the property to the highest bidder. In board documents, the district said the higher offer “complies with the board’s fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interests of the entire district and the taxpayers that support us.”

The district’s lawyer told board members that they have a responsibility to try get the most possible for the assets they have available to them.

Board member Amanda Ryan said she understands the taxpayer argument but said refugees and immigrants “are a huge economic benefit to our country and our community.”

Board member Kimara Snipe said the decision isn’t about popularity but about understanding that “sometimes you have to do what’s best for most of the people.”

Board members Tracy Casady and Marque Snow said selling the building to Yates Illuminates was the right thing to do.