The Omaha Public Schools board has outlined a list of goals for its interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.

During Thursday's meeting, board members approved the goals for Matt Ray, who will lead the district during the search for a permanent superintendent by the end of this school year.

Ray will be evaluated twice during his term on the three main goals, which include academics, staff retention and recruitment, and student attendance. Each goal has a definition of what would be "acceptable" or "exceptional" work by Ray.

"This goal evaluation matches what our board has done in previous years," said Ricky Smith, board vice president.

The first goal was crafted by Ray himself, Smith said. It includes making sure the district completes widespread implementation of quality instruction.

Ray's success with this goal will be deemed acceptable if he can come up with data showing a breakdown of instruction and evidence showing each category is helping the overall outcome. An exceptional job would be having data that indicates how various strategies impact the effectiveness of the work and which strategies need more attention.

This goal also includes Ray implementing coaching practices to support instruction, by showing evidence that coaching has happened between building leadership and classroom staff.

Ray's second goal was created by the school board accountability committee. It includes ensuring that OPS develops a pipeline of teachers so that 95% of teaching positions are filled — by highly qualified candidates — in each school by Aug. 1.

As of Aug. 1 this year, 12 OPS elementary schools had only 90% to 94% of their teaching positions filled, and six elementary schools had less than 90% of positions filled. Seven secondary schools had 90% to 94% of teaching positions filled, while nine secondary schools were less than 90% filled.

District officials have said that not all teachers that have filled positions are qualified to teach in that job due to OPS's staffing shortage, which is severely impacting special education and transportation.

Ray will be deemed successful if he can ensure that at least 50% of the district's student teachers sign a contract after nine months of teaching and he can increase engagement in the district's teaching as a profession pathway at certain OPS high schools. Ray also will have to show evidence of recruiting efforts to hire more staff.

Ray's last goal, which he created with the accountability committee, is geared toward improving student attendance at OPS.

Ray has to show that at least every school has created a school attendance team and that weekly meetings have taken place. The school board will deem his work "exceptional" if he can show that each school has an increase in attendance from last year.

Ray also will have to work with building leaders to ensure attendance goals have been discussed and monitored throughout the year.

Ray will be evaluated in January and again in June.

"(This is) something that's really important — the document we will use to grow our district and send our district in the right direction," board member Bri Full said.