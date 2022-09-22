OPS board approves $20 million spending increase for 2022-23

Omaha Public Schools board members approved a nearly $1 billion general fund budget and agreed to lower the district's tax levy Thursday.

The district’s regular general fund spending for 2022-23 will increase $20 million, rising from $690 million to $710 million. That number does not include spending on programs that the district is ultimately reimbursed for, such as a program providing reimbursement for school meals this year. Spending on reimbursable programs will total $245 million, pushing the overall general fund budget to $955 million.

The budget will come with a slight decrease of the district’s tax levy by about $0.002 from last year to roughly $1.231 per $100 of assessed value.

"The budget lowers our tax levy again as it has for six of the past 10 years," Superintendent Cheryl Logan told the board on Thursday. "Financial accountability is a core priority of our strategic plan of action, and budget development is a year-long process."

The board received an overview of the budget during a Sept. 8 meeting, where officials explained that the district expects to spend more on salaries, contracted services and equipment costs. At the same time, OPS anticipates a drop in spending on supplies and materials.

OPS officials said the spending increase will be covered with an additional $20 million in expected revenue this year. The extra revenue is expected to come from a normal boost in state aid and increased property valuations.

The district's total revenue is projected to consist of about $286 million in state aid and $351 million in levy funds. The remaining revenue is made up of state and local receipts along with bond proceeds and cash reserves.