OPS board approves academies and pathways for all high schools

Hudson said citizens today are demanding that law enforcement agencies be more representative of the community, and he said he agrees.

By having a relationship with the academy at Northwest, Hudson said the Sheriff's Office will be able to attract, recruit and hire more diverse talent.

Others voiced lingering concerns about the district's ability to implement the programming, given staffing shortages facing OPS.

Omaha Education Association President Robert Miller told the board that teachers are frustrated, tired and overwhelmed because of the shortages.

"If we're struggling now with staff, what will it look like when the new schools are open?" Miller said. "Where are we going to get the staff with specialized training? What will happen with the elective teachers whose programs are going to be cut?"

Miller said others are asking many questions about transportation, transfers, equality and the district's preparedness for the program.

In recent weeks, a website and social media accounts have been created to advocate against the changes. The website includes a lengthy argument against the program written by Steve Denenberg, a parent in the district.