OPS board approves calendar for the 2021-22 school year, moves spring break

After collecting feedback from parents and teachers, the Omaha Public Schools board on Monday approved a new calendar for the 2021-22 school year.

The new calendar pushes spring break from March 7 to 11 to March 14 to 18 and keeps May 27 as the end of the school year for students. Teachers will still be required to return after Memorial Day for a few days of work.

The calendar includes a staggered start. Elementary school students start Aug. 16, first-year middle and high school students start Aug. 17, and the remaining secondary students start Aug. 18.

The goal of the staggered start is to reduce the strain on key services such as transportation, according to the district.

The school board voted 9 to 0 to approve the new calendar.

The school district put out a survey seeking feedback on the proposed calendar and received 10,097 responses, with most coming from parents, teachers, school-based staff and students. Some community members responded, too.