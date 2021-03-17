OPS board approves freshman academies for all district high schools

Logan said the transition from middle to high school is immensely important for students. She said current eighth-grade students are about to make that transition during the dramatic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

"Freshman academies will provide students with a strong foundation for their high school experience," Logan said. "Pausing and allowing for the next four-and-a-half months for families to be included more, for our community stakeholders to get behind the academies and pathways that we do believe are game-changing for our students will be our next task."

Until Monday, the board had been scheduled to vote on the entire academies and pathways plan. But the district shifted gears and placed freshman-only academies on Tuesday’s agenda.

Logan said the district heard the complaints of parents who said the process of implementing the academies and pathways at the schools seemed rushed.

Still, the current data paints a clear picture, she said.