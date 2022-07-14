OPS board approves raise and contract extension for superintendent

The superintendent of Nebraska’s largest school district received a raise and contract extension on Thursday.

The Omaha Public Schools board approved a 4.85% raise and an employment contract through June 30, 2025, for Cheryl Logan during its meeting.

“It has been and continues to be the honor of my career to serve here,” Logan said.

Logan will receive $329,113 as her base salary for the 2022-23 school year, according to a pay transparency notice. Last year her salary was $313,890.

District officials said Logan’s raise mirrors a 4.85% total compensation package increase teachers received for the 2022-23 school year. Starting teachers will receive an increase of $1,000 for the 2022-23 school year, bringing total salary to $44,000, according to the negotiated contract that was approved in 2021.

Logan’s contract features a $12,000 transportation stipend and a new provision that allows her to take up to 10 paid days of consulting leave per year. This will allow her to provide consulting services outside of OPS.

Five board members who were present supported raising Logan’s salary and extending her contract. Three members were absent for the vote: Spencer Head, Nick Thielen and Ricky Smith.

Nancy Kratky was the sole member who voted no.

Jane Erdenberger, board vice president, said she “couldn’t be more enthusiastic.”

“We are getting a great deal for our money, and I am excited to have Dr. Logan stay with us for another three years,” she said.

Doug Kagan, president of Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, said the organization doesn’t agree with the board’s decision because OPS taxpayers “aren’t getting their money’s worth.”

“District mismanagement is apparent,” he said.

One community member voiced opposition to Logan’s contract at the June 23 board meeting. Janet Kohll said the school board’s approval would send the wrong message to teachers.

“Many teachers don’t feel that the top administration under the leadership of Cheryl Logan has their back. This is not the time for a contract extension and a raise for the superintendent,” she said. “(It tells) OPS teachers that the current state of affairs in OPS is not only acceptable, but is to be rewarded.”

District officials announced teacher stipends in June to help the shortage, as well as plans intended to improve working conditions for the 2022-23 school year, such as starting routine home visits to improve student behavior.

Board member Margo Juarez said she voted yes because she wants Logan’s leadership in opening the district’s new schools and addressing its issues.

“I am concerned about all of these teachers who have left the district. But I have confidence that Dr. Logan will make a change and try to see how can we improve our district,” she said. “That’s why I want her to be here. I want her to fix the problems.”