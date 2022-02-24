OPS board approves resolution making masks optional starting Friday

Omaha Public Schools staff and students are no longer required to wear masks following the school board’s approval of an updated policy Thursday.

The policy makes masks optional in all district buildings starting Friday.

Seven people spoke during public comment. Both support and opposition of the decision were heard.

OPS parent Nicole Croson said she supported dropping the district's mask requirement, citing the variety in studies about masks over the past two years.

"Our children have been in masks for about two years, and I think that is well more than enough," she said.

Jodi Snodgrass said she has often thought about taking her autistic grandson out of school because it's challenging for him to learn while wearing a mask.

Charlie Yale, a sophomore at Central High School, said masks are still needed in crowded schools because "COVID is not yet gone." He said even though cases are decreasing in Nebraska, the trend could change.

"Do not throw your umbrellas away in a rainstorm just because you are not getting wet," he said.

High school teacher Libby Cruz said that she has felt unsafe this entire school year and that removing the district's mask requirement "is another way we will be made to feel unsafe and powerless."

The updated policy will give Superintendent Cheryl Logan the authority to require masks in individual classrooms or schools if needed. The board also recommended in the policy that students or staff who have not been vaccinated or boosted should consider doing so.

"Those who wish to continue wearing a face covering are welcome to do so," Logan said.

Since the beginning of the school year, OPS has required all students and staff to wear masks while inside district buildings. Unlike other school districts in the metro area, OPS has not changed that policy throughout the year.

The policy change at OPS came after Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse lifted the temporary indoor mask mandate for Omaha on Feb. 16 amid declining case numbers and hospitalizations. The number of COVID-19 cases among OPS students and staff has continued to decline since the beginning of the semester, according to the OPS online dashboard.

Similarly, Lincoln Public Schools — the second largest public school district in Nebraska after OPS — lifted its mask requirement after health officials ended Lancaster County's indoor mask mandate last week.

Other Omaha districts also transitioned to optional masking after the city mandate was lifted. Westside Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools and Millard Public Schools immediately lifted their own mask requirements after Huse ended Omaha's mandate. Masks also continue to be optional in most districts within the metro area.

Jurisdictions across the U.S., from states to school districts, are dropping mask requirements as the omicron wave of COVID-19 continues to wane. The Biden administration on Friday is expected to significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

