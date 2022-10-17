OPS board approves security guard contract following a year of negotiations

Omaha Public Schools security guards will be receiving pay raises after more than a year of stalled negotiations.

The board approved a labor contract with the Eastern Nebraska School Security Union Local No. 28 on Monday for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. The total package increases costs by 12% in the first year and 4% in the second, according to the agreement.

The approval comes nearly four months after the security guard union filed a petition with the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations, seeking mandatory mediation with OPS. Contract negotiations started Sept. 23, 2021 and an impasse between both parties was announced earlier this year.

The main disagreement was over the contract's language regarding remote learning days.

In the district's final offer this summer, the contract said that security guards would receive two days of paid leave if school is canceled or a remote learning day is declared. But if more than two days of school are called off by the district in one calendar year, security guards will have to use their sick days or personal leave to get paid.

These guidelines weren't changed for the contract that was approved on Monday. The union's petition with the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations will be dismissed.

One of the top changes is pay for security guards, which increased after OPS recognized that it "was significantly below comparable school districts with respect to its hourly wage."

Starting security guard pay jumped from $15.80 an hour to $17.50 and will increase again to $18.20 for this year, according to the contract.

Because the contract was approved after the 2021-22 school year ended, employees will receive back pay for what they didn't earn last year.

"Safety is paramount for OPS and we appreciate the work of security throughout our district," Superintendent Cheryl Logan said.