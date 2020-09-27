OPS board candidates offer their ideas for improving the district

But he said the board should be more transparent about how those decisions were made and the information board members were considering.

It was the board’s job to balance the risks and rewards of remote learning, and maybe they did, Thielen said, but it didn’t happen in public meetings. The public, he said, needs to see that decision-making.

OPS needs to focus on improving educational outcomes, and the district’s test scores have room for improvement, Thielen said. The school board, he said, should also be focused on long-term strategic goals.

Subdistrict 7

Two former OPS teachers are vying for the Subdistrict 7 spot on the OPS board.

Jane Erdenberger, now retired, was a public finance bond lawyer at Kutak Rock for 22 years, then taught at North High School for 16 years and at the Omaha Home for Boys for about two years.

Erdenberger said she is proud of Logan’s bold decision to start the school year with remote learning.

She said it’s too easy with the benefit of hindsight to say the district should have handled things differently.