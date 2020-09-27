OPS board candidates offer their ideas for improving the district

The Omaha Public Schools board will have at least three new members after the November election.
Current board members Ben Perlman, Amanda Ryan and Lou Ann Goding are not seeking reelection.
Two other incumbents, Tracy Casady and Ricky Smith, have challengers.
Spencer Head is the only person on the ballot to replace Goding in Subdistrict 5.
He is the senior vice president of EZ Politix and served as policy adviser for Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer.
The Omaha Education Association, which represents 2,800 OPS staff members, has endorsed Smith in Subdistrict 1, Alex Gates in Subdistrict 3, Jane Erdenberger in Subdistrict 7 and Casady in Subdistrict 9.
Subdistrict 1
Incumbent Ricky Smith faces a challenge from perennial candidate Mort Sullivan. Smith is the director of Omaha 360, an anti-crime community collaborative.
Smith praised OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan’s “strong and steadfast” leadership throughout the pandemic. He said his only regret is that the board didn’t approve a proposal to give Logan additional authority during emergencies. He said the board doesn’t need to create barriers for the superintendent.
Only three of the board’s nine members, including Smith, voted to approve that policy change in May.
In October, OPS students will return to in-person lessons for the first time since March. Smith said the focus needs to be on helping students catch up academically. A former OPS coach himself, Smith said he supports the district’s decision to suspend all fall sports and activities because the priority should always be to keep students safe.
“Prevention is something you can’t measure,” he said.
Smith was appointed to the board in January 2018. He had previously run for the seat in 2016.
In recent years, Sullivan has run for the Omaha Public Power District board and the Metropolitan Community College board of governors. He has also unsuccessfully run for mayor and governor.
Sullivan did not respond to a request for comment.
Subdistrict 3
Two OPS dads who regularly attend school board meetings are vying to represent Subdistrict 3.
Alex Gates is a technology entrepreneur who has four children in elementary, middle and high schools in the district. He has been involved in the PTO at Wilson Focus School and the PTA at Edison Elementary.
Gates said his technology background will be an asset to the school board now that OPS is a one-to-one technology district, which means that it provides some sort of computer to each student. This spring, the school board voted to purchase an iPad for every student in the district.
Gates said the board will have to be smart about replacing the iPads to get the most out of the investment.
He said changes should also be made to the district’s website to make it more accessible because more than 100 languages are spoken in the district, and many people use mobile phones to use the website.
He said if lunch menus are only in English and have to be downloaded, then that’s a problem.
Gates said that starting the school year remotely was the right call but that it would have been nice if the decision had been made earlier to give students, families and teachers more time to prepare.
Nick Thielen is an attorney and the father of an OPS kindergartner. He has volunteered for several organizations that promote childhood well-being and has served on the Foster Care Review Board.
Thielen said that during the pandemic, OPS officials and the school board have made incredibly hard decisions, and he doesn’t have good information to second-guess them.
But he said the board should be more transparent about how those decisions were made and the information board members were considering.
It was the board’s job to balance the risks and rewards of remote learning, and maybe they did, Thielen said, but it didn’t happen in public meetings. The public, he said, needs to see that decision-making.
OPS needs to focus on improving educational outcomes, and the district’s test scores have room for improvement, Thielen said. The school board, he said, should also be focused on long-term strategic goals.
Subdistrict 7
Two former OPS teachers are vying for the Subdistrict 7 spot on the OPS board.
Jane Erdenberger, now retired, was a public finance bond lawyer at Kutak Rock for 22 years, then taught at North High School for 16 years and at the Omaha Home for Boys for about two years.
Erdenberger said she is proud of Logan’s bold decision to start the school year with remote learning.
She said it’s too easy with the benefit of hindsight to say the district should have handled things differently.
With the changes prompted by the pandemic, Erdenberger said, it’s more important than ever to have a teacher’s voice and experience on the board. For example, she said the current plan to have secondary teachers provide virtual and in-person lessons at the same time is an extremely difficult task. She said someone needs to be asking what that looks like and specifically what it looks like for teachers.
Erdenberger wants OPS to focus on workforce readiness for students who are not planning to attend college.
Keegan Korf started her career with OPS as a special education paraprofessional, was an English teacher at Bryan High School and then worked in education technology at the district’s Teacher Administrative Center. She is now the director of Metro Smart Cities.
Korf said she supports the district’s decision to start the year remotely, and she’s grateful that OPS purchased iPads for every student. As the district starts in-person learning, Korf said, the board needs to support teachers, as they have a huge challenge in front of them. She said she’s concerned that teachers didn’t have more input when the district was deciding and preparing to send students back to school.
The district, Korf said, should work to attract and retain a more diverse pool of teachers. She said that work can begin with OPS’s own students by having Educator Rising programs in schools. Those programs give students teaching experience and help them explore the profession.
Korf also wants to have student representatives on the board. She said it would be a valuable experience for students.
Erdenberger and Korf both regularly attend school board meetings.
Subdistrict 9
Newcomer Erik Servellon is challenging incumbent Tracy Casady for the Subdistrict 9 seat.
Casady said the past few months have been very challenging for OPS board members. When she joined the board, she said, she had no idea that she would be making life-and-death decisions. She said it has reinforced the need for board members who care deeply, make decisions for the good of everyone and listen to health experts’ guidance — all of which she has tried to do.
“We have too many lives at stake to not take the guidance seriously,” she said.
To start the year with remote learning was the right decision, Casady said, but she does wish that the decision could have been made earlier to give students, teachers and families more time to prepare. The announcement was made four days before the scheduled first day of school.
Casady said she is confident that OPS has the right cleaning and health protocols in place for the return to in-person learning, but her primary concern is supporting teachers during the pandemic so the workload doesn’t prompt teacher burnout and resignations.
“We can’t lose any teachers,” she said. “We don’t want to lose any teachers over this. We want to support them 1,000% to keep them in this profession.”
Servellon said he would like to see OPS stay in remote learning instead of returning to school in October.
“It’s the safer option,” he said of remote learning. He said that it would allow teachers to have one specific workload and that public safety should always come first.
Throughout the pandemic, Servellon said he would have liked to have seen more outreach to Hispanic and Spanish-speaking families in Subdistrict 9. He applauded the board’s decision to purchase an iPad for every OPS student but said there needed to be more follow-up to help families use the devices.
Servellon said he’s running because he wants to see an elected official from South Omaha who is intentionally and genuinely engaged in the community. If elected, he wants to hold town halls in English and Spanish.
