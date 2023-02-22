An Omaha Public Schools board committee has selected Matthew Ray to become interim superintendent while the superintendent search process continues into the 2023-24 school year.

Board member Ricky Smith announced Wednesday that Ray will move into the position pending approval from the full board next month.

"We will need an interim superintendent to move us forward," Smith said. "We thought last month about whether an external or internal interim would be best for our school district — work cannot be paused for a transition."

Ray, who was formerly the district’s chief of staff and secretary for the school board, had his position changed to deputy superintendent at a Nov. 28 meeting. District officials previously said the adjustment was solely a title change for Ray.

Before becoming chief of staff, Ray worked in student and community services. He began his career in the district teaching at Ashland Park-Robbins Elementary.

"Omaha Public Schools offers unmatched opportunities for students. I’ve seen it as a career-long staff member and parent of three district graduates,” Ray said. "I’m honored and humbled to carry forward our daily service and strategic plan of action. We know the work ahead of us and we’re ready."

Ray will replace Superintendent Cheryl Logan after she leaves in June. She announced her resignation in December and will depart the district with five years of service under her belt.

"Mr. Ray was central to the development of our strategic plan of action and guides all of our collective work," Logan said. "His level of care for the students and staff of the Omaha Public Schools is exemplary. I am personally very proud of him."

District officials said Ray is eligible to apply for the permanent job. He won't be a part of the selection process, which officially launched in January, when the district opened applications for search firms.

Spencer Head, board president, said the board has since received six applications and a firm will be selected at the March 6 meeting.

The firm will then work with the school board’s accountability committee to create a timeline for the superintendent search.

Because the board intends to complete the search process before the 2024-25 school year, the finalist interviews will take place no later than January 2024, according to board documents.

