OPS board elects Spencer Head as president and Ricky Smith as vice president

Two new leaders will be the face of the Omaha Public Schools board for 2023.

Spencer Head was elected president and Ricky Smith vice president through secret ballot during Thursday's meeting.

Bri Full also took an oath of office as the board's newest member. She will represent Subdistrict 2 in north Omaha.

The voting lasted three rounds for Head, who joined the board in 2020. He is also the CEO of EZ Politix and was elected to a second term as treasurer for the Young Republican National Federation in 2021.

Head nominated himself for the position, and Smith also self-nominated. Jane Erdenberger, who has served as vice president for two years, was nominated by Full.

Shavonna Holman, who served as board president the past two years, announced at the beginning of Thursday's meeting that she didn't plan on running for the position.

The votes were split among the three candidates in the first round, and Erdenberger and Head received four votes each in the second round.

Head secured the majority with five votes in the third round. Erdenberger had four.

"I’m excited tonight, I really am. And it’s not about the prospect of getting potentially elected. I’m excited for this board," Head told board members before voting began. "We have new opportunities in front of us. Challenges, a hurdle in front of us — it’s an opportunity to jump higher, run faster, throw farther than we ever have."

Before voting began, Smith received a wave of support from the public to become board president. Eleven people advocated for him to be elected during public comment.

Smith, who nominated himself for the vice president position following Head's election, is the director of Omaha 360, an anti-crime community collaborative. He was appointed to the board in January 2018 and had previously run for the seat in 2016.

Through secret ballot, Smith received six votes, while Erdenberger and Nick Thielen each received one. One ballot was blank.

"I fully support Spencer and his leadership. I think with his dynamic style and approach and tenacity, I think we can really get some things done," Smith said. "I look forward to continuing to be a dedicated board member, to continue to deliver for the youth in our community, our parents in our community and the teachers in our community."

The new OPS board will have one major task over the next year: to find the district's next superintendent. Superintendent Cheryl Logan's resignation takes effect in June.

While the board still needs to decide the search process timeline, it has a goal of securing superintendent finalists by January 2024.

