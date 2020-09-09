OPS board hears a mixture of praise, criticism from public

Athletes said they wanted a chance to participate.
Some parents said starting the Omaha Public Schools school year remotely was one of the smartest decisions district officials have made in recent years.
Other parents pleaded with the school board to get students back in school because remote learning wasn’t working for their children.
On Thursday night the OPS board heard a mixture of praise, criticism and pleas from almost two dozen people during public comment.
Prior to the start of public comment, board member Amanda Ryan said the conversation around OPS’s response to COVID-19 has been draining, especially the recent conversations about sports. She said she gets that Nebraskans love their sports.
“But what I have also seen is that some families are more concerned with their own child’s athletic success than that of the lives of our community as a whole,” Ryan said. “Some families will straight up say that.”
Ryan said she doesn’t know what it will take for Omaha to say lives are more important than sports.
OPS suspended all sports when the district shifted to all remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year. It’s the only school district in the state not currently playing sports.
Earlier this month dozens of athletes and parents gathered on the sidewalk in front of OPS headquarters at 30th and Cuming Streets to demand that OPS officials let them play. Some Burke High School football players have changed schools to play football this fall.
A few parents asked for sports to resume but the only athletes that spoke during the meeting on Thursday were from the South High School cross country team who asked for the opportunity to participate this fall.
Adam Ali, a senior on the team, said OPS is trying to protect students from danger and he understands that but said he’s been around danger his entire life and this is no different.
“Protect me from the drug dealers in my neighborhood,” Ali said. “Protect me from the gunshots I hear so often. Danger has never closed the door for success until now.”
Ali asked the board for the opportunity to run unattached if OPS will not allow sports.
“We simply want the opportunity to succeed,” Ali said.
Remote learning got a good review from many parents on Thursday. They said there have been few technical issues and teachers are working hard to make remote learning work.
Parent Nicki Tellis thanked the school board for the remote start of the year but she said it was unrealistic to replicate a regular school day remotely. She said the focus should be on reading, writing, spelling and math.
Tellis said her children can play outside for gym or use their own coloring supplies at home for art.
Other parents, like Liz Shields, told the school board that their children have special needs and remote learning just doesn’t work.
Shields said her son has cerebral palsy and is visually impaired after suffering a brain injury at birth. He is supposed to be attending J.P. Lord School. Shields said remote learning will not work for him.
“By closing schools you are saying that my child that cannot talk, who is 5 years old but developmentally an infant, is supposed to benefit from the language being used in a video chat format which he cannot understand at all.”
No decisions were made about whether to change the format. The district is considering a return to classes in October.
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192
