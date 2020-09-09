OPS board hears a mixture of praise, criticism from public

Earlier this month dozens of athletes and parents gathered on the sidewalk in front of OPS headquarters at 30th and Cuming Streets to demand that OPS officials let them play. Some Burke High School football players have changed schools to play football this fall.

A few parents asked for sports to resume but the only athletes that spoke during the meeting on Thursday were from the South High School cross country team who asked for the opportunity to participate this fall.

Adam Ali, a senior on the team, said OPS is trying to protect students from danger and he understands that but said he’s been around danger his entire life and this is no different.

“Protect me from the drug dealers in my neighborhood,” Ali said. “Protect me from the gunshots I hear so often. Danger has never closed the door for success until now.”

Ali asked the board for the opportunity to run unattached if OPS will not allow sports.

“We simply want the opportunity to succeed,” Ali said.

Remote learning got a good review from many parents on Thursday. They said there have been few technical issues and teachers are working hard to make remote learning work.