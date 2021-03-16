OPS board hears concerns about changes to high schools from parents, former principal

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district will spend the rest of the school year and this summer engaging staff and families on the larger plan, with a vote on it set for Sept. 9.

Initially, it wasn’t clear whether the board planned any vote on the changes. District officials said the board’s February 2020 vote on the district’s strategic plan had allowed for changes in programming. However, OPS policy requires all major programs and course revisions be subject to board approval. That policy was cited on Tuesday’s agenda as the reason for the vote.

OPS first announced the changes in January.

The district’s goal is to implement specific academy programs or career pathways at each of the district’s seven high schools. The programs will also be implemented at the district’s two new high schools, which will open in the 2022-23 school year.

In the freshman academies, students will explore careers and focus on skills needed to be successful in school and beyond. After their freshman year, students would select an academy or pathway at their school.

Opposition to the plans began picking up steam in recent months with online petitions, emails to board members and public comments at board meetings.