OPS board hears details on changes to student transportation, choice for high schools

The Omaha Public Schools board this week got more details about changes to the plan that dictates where students attend high school and how they get there.
Starting in the 2022-23 school year, OPS will grow from a seven high school district to a nine high school district. Construction is ongoing for the two new schools, at 60th and L Streets and at 156th and Ida Streets.
The opening of those schools means there are changes coming to the district's high school student assignment plan, which helps determine where a student attends school, their eligibility for transportation and their priority for school choice.
The school board went over the details of the proposed plan during a board workshop. The plan will be presented to the board at the meeting on March 1, and the board is expected to vote on it March 16.
Under the proposed changes, which would go into effect in the 2022-23 school year, about 2,000 students who attend a non-neighborhood school would likely lose their transportation. District officials said those students would be contacted as early as this spring to try to mitigate the impact to families.
In addition, about 695 families of current eighth-grade students who live in the new attendance areas for the two new high schools received letters that said their students would be required to transfer to the new high schools once they are opened.
That means some students will attend one high school for their freshman year and then will have to transfer for their sophomore year. Families that could be impacted currently live in the attendance areas for Bryan, South, Burke and Northwest High Schools.
"The letters were sent now to allow families time to plan," said Bridget Blevins, a spokeswoman for the district. "Omaha Public Schools will continue to communicate directly with impacted families on their individual situations in advance of implementation."
Both new high schools will open in the fall of 2022 with ninth and 10th grade only, adding 11th grade in 2023 and 12th grade in 2024.
Anne MacFarland, coordinator of student and community services for OPS, said requiring that transition has been the district's practice when opening new schools in the past.
"As we're opening these new schools, yes we do have to fill them," she said.
The current student assignment plan was implemented in 2010 and uses free and reduced lunch eligibility for placement prioritization in schools and transportation eligibility.
When the plan was implemented, about 60% of the district's high school students qualified for free and reduced lunch. Today, that number has increased to about 80%.
For the new proposed plan, the district created transportation areas for each of the nine high schools. Students who live in the areas would be eligible for transportation to their neighborhood school.
The transportation areas are determined by streets and generally are the areas farthest away from the high schools. Casey Hughes, who works in the district's research department, said the district tried to make a similar number of students eligible for transportation in each area.
For transportation to non-neighborhood schools, OPS has grouped all high schools into three zones. A student would be eligible for transportation to the two other schools in the same zone as their neighborhood school.
In creating the zones, Hughes said the district tried to balance student demographics, school capacities, current school choice patterns and school programming.
Zone one consists of Burke, North and South High Schools. Zone two consists of Central, Benson and the new school at 156th and Ida Streets. And zone three consists of Northwest, Bryan and the new school at 60th and L Streets.
The district has also added one additional partner high school option based on where the student lives.
Hughes said choices will still be limited, because no plan will allow the district to seat every student in their first-choice high school if it's not their neighborhood school.
The district has a prioritization system for student placement. Beginning in 2022-23, the district would prioritize neighborhood students first, and those students would be guaranteed a spot at their neighborhood high school.
The second prioritization would be for students who have a sibling at the high school. The third is for students who are applying to a partner school where they would be eligible for transportation. And fourth would be students who are applying to a non-partner school where they are not eligible for transportation.
District officials said they expect to see a lot of choice outside of the designated partner schools under the new plan. OPS has a similar plan at the elementary and middle school levels, and about 60% of all elementary school families attend a non-neighborhood school where they're not eligible for transportation. The number is 40% at the middle school level.
Our best Omaha staff photos of February 2021
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher