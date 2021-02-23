OPS board hears details on changes to student transportation, choice for high schools

The Omaha Public Schools board this week got more details about changes to the plan that dictates where students attend high school and how they get there.

Starting in the 2022-23 school year, OPS will grow from a seven high school district to a nine high school district. Construction is ongoing for the two new schools, at 60th and L Streets and at 156th and Ida Streets.

The opening of those schools means there are changes coming to the district's high school student assignment plan, which helps determine where a student attends school, their eligibility for transportation and their priority for school choice.

The school board went over the details of the proposed plan during a board workshop. The plan will be presented to the board at the meeting on March 1, and the board is expected to vote on it March 16.

Under the proposed changes, which would go into effect in the 2022-23 school year, about 2,000 students who attend a non-neighborhood school would likely lose their transportation. District officials said those students would be contacted as early as this spring to try to mitigate the impact to families.