OPS board member Kimara Snipes moves out of subdistrict, creating vacancy on board

An Omaha Public Schools board member has moved out of the subdistrict she represents, creating a vacancy on the board.

Kimara Snipes, who joined the school board in January 2019, announced in an OPS press release on Wednesday that she has moved out of Subdistrict 8. As a result, she can no longer represent the area on the school board.

Subdistrict 8 covers parts of South Omaha and Bellevue, and includes Bryan High School and the new Buena Vista High School, which opens next school year.

In the press release, Snipes said it has been an honor to serve as a representative of the school district she grew up in. Snipes is a graduate of Bryan High School and a parent of an OPS graduate.

“I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished during my time on the Board of Education," Snipes said. "It hurts me to have to leave the board, as I never imagined a housing issue would prevent me from being able to serve."

Board President Shavonna Holman praised Snipes' service to OPS in the release.