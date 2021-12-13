OPS board picks Margo Juarez for open seat in third round of voting

It took three rounds of voting Monday for the Omaha school board to pick a new board member to represent South Omaha.

Margo Juarez was selected to fill the seat, which became vacant when Kimara Snipes resigned in November after moving out of Subdistrict 8.

The board was split between Juarez and the other candidate, Evan Schmeits, during the first two rounds of voting but appointed Juarez on the third round with seven yes votes and one no vote from Nancy Kratky.

"I am particularly persuaded by the long connection that Ms. Juarez has to the community that she is seeking to represent," said Jane Erdenberger, vice president of the board. "I am very persuaded that she has grown up and being a South High grad, that she is familiar with that district."

Juarez will fulfill Snipes’ term, which expires in January 2023. She would need to run for election in 2022 to continue to serve on the board after that.

Juarez said one of the most crucial aspects of being an effective board member is listening to the community. Some of the issues she hopes to address include the consequences of the pandemic, the district’s staff shortage and student safety.