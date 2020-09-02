 Skip to main content
OPS board plans special meeting on remote learning
Omaha Public Schools Teacher & Administration Center (copy)

The Omaha Public Schools Teacher & Administration Center.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

A special Omaha Public Schools board meeting has been scheduled for next week.

The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at OPS headquarters, 30th and Cuming Streets. The agenda for the meeting has not yet been published.

The board also has a regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 10 at the same location. A 6 p.m. budget hearing will be held before the regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

This week, three members of the OPS board, Lou Ann Goding, Kimara Snipe and Ben Perlman, requested a special meeting to get answers about remote learning and a potential return to in-person learning.

The three board members were seeking information on such topics as special education, remote learning, how information will be communicated to families, sports and activities, staffing levels and programmatic offerings.

More specifically, the three asked for information on such topics as the metrics that will determine when students can return to school, staffing levels at schools and whether the district is prepared to bus students to school if the district shifts from remote learning.

