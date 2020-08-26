OPS board president says he has COVID-19

The president of the Omaha Public Schools board says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marque Snow posted the news on his Facebook page on Tuesday. Snow is currently running to represent District 9 in the Nebraska Legislature.

"In accordance with directed health measures I am postponing all events, low/no-contact campaigning, and withdrawing from participation in non-virtual events until I have been re-tested and confirmed negative by public health officials," Snow wrote.

OPS, the state's largest school district, started the school year remotely because of concerns about COVID-19. It also pushed back the start of the school year to Aug. 18.

The OPS school board met in person on Aug. 17. The next school board meeting is set for Sept. 10.

Snow urged people who came in direct contact with him over the previous 14 days to get tested and "use appropriate self-quarantining to protect themselves, loved ones, and the community."

Snow said he will continue with OPS board administration work.

Jeremy Maskel, an OPS spokesman, said he wasn't aware of any board members or OPS staff having to quarantine because of recent contact with Snow. OPS board members wear masks during their meetings.

