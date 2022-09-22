OPS board shares superintendent goals for 2022-23 school year

Bolstering freshman academies, boosting parental involvement and emphasizing equity are at the top of Omaha Public Schools' superintendent's to-do list for the 2022-23 school year.

School board members unveiled the three goals at Thursday's board meeting, saying the priorities are part of Superintendent Cheryl Logan's evaluation process, so she will be evaluated at the end of the year based on each goal's outcome.

Nick Thielen, board member, said the board's accountability committee, along with board President Shavonna Holman, created the goals for Logan.

"I do want to put on the table that as we go toward doing this next year, we should find a way to recognize the larger responsibilities (of Logan) beyond the specific goals we set and find a way to include those in a comprehensive evaluation," he said.

Logan's first goal is to ensure the success of the district's ongoing implementation of freshman academies. The academies were approved in March 2021 and required for the first time during the 2021-22 school year. In the academies, freshmen "explore careers and focus on skills for success in high school and beyond," according to the OPS website.

The board also wants to see Logan create a plan for parental involvement across the district. Logan said it will be built upon evidence-based strategies and data.

Under this goal, the district will distribute personal success stories of students who are excelling in academics, extracurricular programs and more.

A parental support campaign is also part of the goal, where parents will "share how they have overcome challenges with or how they obtained support for their child’s/children’s specific needs."

Logan's last goal focuses on equity in the budget and in family feedback.

Logan said she wants to create a budgeting process that will align district priorities to students' needs. She also wants to create equity in getting public feedback by "collecting a more representative and robust sample of parent and student perceptions" in OPS climate surveys.

Board member Spencer Head said he was supportive of this plan, but agrees with Thielen on changing how they are created next year.

"The evaluation should be a little more comprehensive than just three points," Head said. "A lot of things that are in the evaluation progress. We need to be able to focus on the job instead of individual (goals)."