OPS board to consider making optional mask policy at Thursday meeting

Omaha Public Schools officials might end the district's face mask requirement by the end of the week.

At its meeting Thursday, the OPS board will consider a policy making masks optional, according to the agenda for the meeting.

If approved, the policy will become effective Friday.

Since the beginning of the school year, OPS has required all students and staff to wear masks while inside district buildings. Unlike other school districts in the metro area, OPS has not changed that policy throughout the year.

The board is considering the policy change after Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse lifted the temporary indoor mask mandate for Omaha on Feb. 16. The number of COVID-19 cases among OPS students and staff has continued to decline since the beginning of the semester, according to the OPS online dashboard.

On Jan. 7, OPS reported 125 staff cases and 469 student cases. On Friday, the district reported 11 staff cases and 39 student cases.

The policy will give Superintendent Cheryl Logan the authority to require masks in individual classrooms or schools if needed. The board also recommends in the policy that students or staff who have not been vaccinated or boosted should consider doing so.

Also Thursday, the board will consider a plan to award a $100,000 bid to supplier Bay Promo to purchase 2.5 million disposable face masks for staff and students. The initial order will be for 12,000 boxes of 50 masks, according to the bid.

The OPS board is meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Teacher Administration Center, 3215 Cuming St.

