OPS board to consider raise, contract extension for Superintendent Cheryl Logan

Superintendent Cheryl Logan could be in store for a pay raise and an extension of her tenure in the top leadership position at the Omaha Public Schools.
The school board on Monday will consider a contract extension that would continue her employment to June 30, 2024. Under the proposed contract, Logan would earn an annual salary of $313,890 during the coming year — an increase from her current base salary of $300,000.
Her annual transportation stipend would increase from $6,000 to $12,000.
Both of those raises come a little more than a year after Logan requested that they either be frozen or cut.
Logan declined a 3% pay raise in May 2020, which kept her annual salary at $300,000. She also requested that her transportation stipend be cut from $12,000 to $6,000.
Those moves came as school districts across Nebraska faced uncertainty about the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multiple federal relief packages have passed since then. In total, OPS is slated to receive $194 million — about $3,700 per student — in federal rescue dollars.
Logan’s revised contract would also allow her to teach up to one college- or university-level course per semester while serving as superintendent. She would not need to seek board approval before accepting that additional work, though the contract says it should not substantially interfere with her work for OPS.
Between her benefits package and increased annual salary, Logan would receive total compensation of almost $491,331 for 2021-22 under the revised contract, according to a pay transparency notice.
Logan was hired in 2018. Before coming to OPS, she was the chief academic officer of the School District of Philadelphia.
She is the first Black superintendent in OPS history and only the second woman to lead Nebraska’s largest public school district.
Her time in Omaha hasn’t been free of controversy. She has faced criticism for the district’s COVID-19 response and the push to establish academy programs or career pathways at each of the district’s high schools.
Logan has enjoyed support from the school board, which last year voted 8-1 to extend her contract.
Under state law, school boards must evaluate the superintendent at least once during a 12-month period.
The board will consider the contract extension during its meeting that starts 6:30 p.m. Monday.
