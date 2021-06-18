OPS board to consider raise, contract extension for Superintendent Cheryl Logan

Superintendent Cheryl Logan could be in store for a pay raise and an extension of her tenure in the top leadership position at the Omaha Public Schools.

The school board on Monday will consider a contract extension that would continue her employment to June 30, 2024. Under the proposed contract, Logan would earn an annual salary of $313,890 during the coming year — an increase from her current base salary of $300,000.

Her annual transportation stipend would increase from $6,000 to $12,000.

Both of those raises come a little more than a year after Logan requested that they either be frozen or cut.

Logan declined a 3% pay raise in May 2020, which kept her annual salary at $300,000. She also requested that her transportation stipend be cut from $12,000 to $6,000.

Those moves came as school districts across Nebraska faced uncertainty about the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.