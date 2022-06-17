OPS board to consider raise, contract extension for superintendent

Superintendent Cheryl Logan is in line to receive a raise and contract extension to manage the state's largest school district.

The Omaha Public Schools board will be voting on a 4.85% raise and contract extension through June 30, 2025 for Logan at its meeting Thursday.

If approved, her annual salary would jump from $313,890 to $329,113. She would receive $12,000 for transportation, which is the same amount as last year.

Between her benefits package and increased annual salary, Logan would receive total compensation of $516,618 in 2022-23, according to a pay transparency notice. Her total compensation was $491,331 in 2021-22.

“It is a privilege to serve the Omaha community, and I am grateful to our board of education,” Logan said in a media release. “Our children are the future of Omaha and Nebraska. This work is vitally important, and we are moving forward together.”

This is Logan's second pay increase since joining the district in 2018. She declined a 3% pay raise in May 2020, which kept her annual salary at $300,000.

"Omaha Public Schools is leading with students at the core," said Shavonna Holman, board president, in the release. "We are meeting academic, social and emotional needs as we invest in staff throughout our district. Dr. Logan’s leadership is central to our success."

If the board approves her new contract, it would begin July 1.

