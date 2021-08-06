OPS board to take up mask mandate at special meeting Monday night

If the board approves the new mask requirement, it would likely take effect Tuesday. All schools would have face coverings available for students and staff, OPS said.

In addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended that students and staff wear masks in school, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday recommended to school superintendents that everyone in local schools wear masks. Health Director Lindsay Huse expressed concern about COVID cases rising among school-age children in Douglas County, especially elementary students.

The letter from the OEA, which is the union representing OPS teachers and staff, said teachers want to continue to be in classrooms for in-person instruction "because we know that is what's best for students." It went on to say that "we all need to do our part to ensure teens and their families can make an educated decision to get vaccinated," especially since some COVID vaccines are now available for those 12 and older.

"Vaccines, masks, distancing, and other basic protections will help keep our students, staff and families safe," the letter continued.