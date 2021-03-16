OPS board to vote on freshman academies at Tuesday night meeting

The Omaha Public Schools board will vote Tuesday night on only a portion of the plan to implement academies and pathways at the district's high schools.

District officials updated the school board meeting agenda Monday afternoon. The board now will vote only on the implementation of freshman academies at each of the district's high schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district will spend the rest of the school year and this summer engaging staff and families the academy and pathway plans. The board then is scheduled to vote on the rest of the plan Sept. 9.

The freshman academies are the first part of the larger academies and pathways plan. In those academies, freshmen will explore careers and focus on skills to be successful in school and beyond. After they complete that academy, students would select an academy or pathway at their school.

According to definitions provided by OPS, academies are small learning communities with a career focus. Pathways are a series of four or more classes focused on a group of related careers.

The OPS board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s headquarters at 3215 Cuming St.

