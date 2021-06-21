OPS board unanimously approves raise for Superintendent Cheryl Logan

The Omaha school board voted 9-0 on Monday to approve a 4.63% salary increase for Superintendent Cheryl Logan.
Board members extended her employment contract to June 30, 2024.
“Dr. Logan’s vision, leadership and sincere care for our students, staff and families allowed our district to be among the first large, urban districts in the country to resume in-person learning during a most difficult year,” board President Shavonna Holman said in a release. “We are excited to continue our collective work, guided by the Omaha Public Schools Strategic Plan of Action.”
Under the contract, Logan will earn an annual salary of $313,890 during the coming year — an increase from her current base salary of $300,000. Officials said the increase is her first since joining the district in 2018.
District officials said the percentage increase aligns with the total package agreement for teachers approved in February.
Board member Spencer Head said he doesn’t always agree with Logan’s decisions but said she has “the best interest of the district in mind.”
Board Vice President Jane Erdenberger said OPS is easily in the top 10 of employers in the state of Nebraska, other than state government.
“With that in mind, I think we’re getting a good deal,” she said.
Logan’s annual transportation stipend increases to $12,000, from $6,000.
Both of those raises come a little more than a year after Logan requested that they either be frozen or cut because of the financial pressures of the pandemic.
Logan declined a 3% pay raise in May 2020, which kept her annual salary at $300,000. She also requested that her transportation stipend be cut from $12,000 to $6,000.
That belt-tightening came as school districts across Nebraska faced uncertainty about the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. District officials also said the travel allowance was reduced because of limited travel during the pandemic.
Logan’s revised contract will allow her to teach up to one college- or university-level course per semester. She will not need to seek board approval before doing so, though the contract says it should not substantially interfere with her work for OPS.
The new contract reduces the number of accrued but unused vacation days that Logan can request be converted to cash each year from 20 to 10. But the contract also increases the contribution to Logan’s tax-sheltered annuity.
Between her benefits package and increased annual salary, Logan will receive total compensation of almost $491,331 in 2021-22, according to a pay transparency notice.
In a statement, Logan said she is “proud to serve alongside our talented, professional staff and look forward to the critical work ahead.”
Before coming to OPS, Logan was the chief academic officer of the School District of Philadelphia.
Her time in Omaha hasn’t been free of controversy. She has faced criticism for the district’s COVID-19 response and the push to establish academy programs or career pathways at each of the district’s high schools.
