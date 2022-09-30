OPS board updates policy to allow members an additional unexcused absence

Omaha Public Schools board members now have a little more leeway before their meeting attendance jeopardizes their position.

During a Sept. 22 meeting, members approved an updated attendance policy that increases the number of consecutive absences a member can have before they are forced to vacate their seat.

The board’s previous policy said a member must vacate their seat after three consecutive unexcused absences. The updated policy changes that threshold to four consecutive unexcused absences.

Nick Thielen, head of the board’s policy committee, said the board can still vote to keep a member in their seat if they’ve reached the four absences. A member who is gone that long because of illness also can be excused.

When taking roll call at the beginning of each meeting, member absences can be excused only through a board vote. Thielen said if the board doesn’t make a motion to vote on a member’s absence, or the motion fails, their absence becomes unexcused.

Thielen said the policy change was made to match the state’s statute on school board absences.

“Really what we are doing is we are correcting what should have been there to begin with,” he said.

When board member Spencer Head asked if the OPS board could set a more strict attendance policy, Thielen said it has to comply with the state statute.

“Four consecutive board meetings is two months, and two months is, at least in my opinion, a long time to be MIA,” Head said.

Thielen said it’s not clear how the previous language was included in the policy, which was adopted in 2014, but the committee’s suspicion is that someone looked at the wrong provision when writing the policy.

No board member has reached the threshold of three unexcused absences this year, according to meeting records.

Board member Marque Snow has the most tardies or absences this year. He has either arrived late or missed nine out of 16 regular board meetings so far in 2022.

Snow’s attendance at the last three meetings nearly required him to vacate the seat after he had two consecutive unexcused absences and showed up late to the following meeting on Sept. 8.

Thielen said a board member’s attendance is updated if they show up late and it doesn’t count as an unexcused absence. Snow had an unexcused absence again during the Sept. 22 meeting when the policy was changed.

Snow didn’t respond to requests for comment, but in an interview with The World-Herald earlier this year, he said his job at Kellogg Company in Omaha makes it hard to get to meetings on time.

“For anyone to talk about (me) being late — it has nothing to do with the meetings. I don’t miss the votes,” he said. “Just because you show up to a board meeting early and you’re there for that roll call does not mean you’re effective.”

The rest of the board members have had three or fewer absences or tardies for 2022, according to meeting records.