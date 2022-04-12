OPS board weighs in on Cheryl Logan's withdrawal from Virginia job search

The Omaha Public Schools board is "heartened" that Superintendent Cheryl Logan chose not to move forward with a job search in Fairfax, Virginia.

The board issued a statement Tuesday afternoon following Logan's announcement that she had taken her name out of the running for the superintendent job with Fairfax County Public Schools.

Logan informed members in March that she had been asked to apply for the position in Fairfax, according to the school board. The board said she was "considering taking the position if selected due to its proximity to her family."

"It presented a unique opportunity to serve another exceptional school district near my husband, adult daughter and almost all of my extended family," Logan said in an email sent to staff on Saturday.

The board said Logan informed members last week that she decided to withdraw her name from the search.

"The interest from a district so much larger than Omaha Public Schools, and for what is considered by many to be one of the top superintendent jobs in the country, is a gratifying confirmation of the caliber of our superintendent," the board said. "We are heartened that Dr. Logan’s choice to remain in Omaha reflects the support she has received from the Omaha community."

The same day Logan sent an email to staff regarding her decision, the Fairfax County NAACP disclosed that Logan was one of two finalists for the job to lead Fairfax County Public Schools, a district of about 180,000 students near Washington, D.C.

In the press release issued on Saturday, the Fairfax County NAACP said it was disclosing the information after being contacted by whistleblowers concerned with the search process and the qualifications of the other finalist.

"We knew she had conversations with her district, but as far as where and how far she was into the decision making process, we didn't know," said Karen Campblin, Fairfax County NAACP president.

The Fairfax County Public Schools board issued a statement Monday, saying they are aware of "several statements in social media and the media" about its superintendent search.

"The board has reviewed applicants and looks forward to publicly announcing the final candidate in the next few weeks," the Fairfax County board said.

Logan's contract was unanimously renewed in June, extending her employment to June 30, 2024.

The renewal included her first raise since she started the job in 2018. Her base salary increased from $300,000 to $313,890.

Between her benefits package and annual salary, Logan's total compensation will almost be $491,331 this year, according to a pay transparency notice.

OPS is the largest public school district in the state.

World-Herald Staff Writer Ryan Hoffman contributed to this report.

