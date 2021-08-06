OPS board will consider mask mandate at special meeting

The Omaha school board will hold a special meeting Monday night to discuss requiring masks inside all schools and district offices.
The announcement of the meeting, planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday, came on Friday afternoon — hours after the Omaha Education Association sent a letter to the Omaha Public Schools calling for the district to follow the advice of health experts and require masks in the upcoming school year.
In the letter, officials said COVID-19 remains in the community. Case numbers continue to rise, driven mostly by the delta variant, and vaccination rates are lagging.
"The best thing our local school districts can do is to follow the back-to-school guidance from the CDC — and stay in touch with their local health department so if data changes, schools can adjust masking requirements and other protocols accordingly," the letter said.
If approved by the school board, the mask requirement would be similar to face-covering requirements during the 2020-21 school year.
"This reflects our commitment to health and safety, and our goal to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our elementary, middle and high schools," the district wrote in an email to staff members and families. "Conditions continue to change quickly. In the weeks since we released our 2021-22 protocols, the Omaha metro area has seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases."
If the board approves the new mask requirement, it would likely take effect Tuesday. All schools would have face coverings available for students and staff, OPS said.
In addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended that students and staff wear masks in school, regardless of their vaccination status.
The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday recommended to school superintendents that everyone in local schools wear masks. Health Director Lindsay Huse expressed concern about COVID-19 cases rising among school-age children in Douglas County, especially elementary students.
The letter from the OEA, which is the union representing OPS teachers and staff, said teachers want to continue to be in classrooms for in-person instruction "because we know that is what's best for students." It went on to say that "we all need to do our part to ensure teens and their families can make an educated decision to get vaccinated," especially because some COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children 12 and older.
"Vaccines, masks, distancing, and other basic protections will help keep our students, staff and families safe," the letter continued.
Friday's announcement of a special meeting represents a change of direction for the district.
At Monday's school board meeting, Superintendent Cheryl Logan had said the district was recommending that students and staff who have not been vaccinated wear masks when they are in a school building.
But she also noted that the district would continue to consult with public health officials, including the Douglas County Health Department, to assess whether changes needed to be made to the district's plans.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recently said he expects schools to open for in-person classes this fall without mask or vaccine requirements. But he has not tried to stop school districts from requiring masks.
