OPS board will vote this week on academies and pathways at high schools

Within the academies, there are 21 different pathway options for students. Each academy has its own principal and one or two counselors.

OPS and Grand Island officials have both said they used the criteria of high-skill, high-wage and high-demand jobs to determine the academy and pathway offerings.

Dan Phillips, director of innovation for college and career readiness for Grand Island schools, said the district kicked off the academies with the help of 144 business partners who served on advisory committees, gave guidance on curriculum and provided guest speakers. He said the number of business partners has increased in recent years.

For Grand Island students, the Freshman Academy includes a visit to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Phillips said the district wants freshmen to picture themselves on a college campus and understand what it will take to get there.

About 70% of the high school’s students are on free and reduced-price lunch. The school has many students who would be the first in their family to attend college, Phillips said.

Since the district implemented the academies, the number of dual enrollment classes at the high school has increased from 43 to more than 70.