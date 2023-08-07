With the 2023-24 school year only days away, Omaha Public Schools parents can expect some delays for their children riding the bus this fall.

District officials said that while the national bus driver shortage will impact wait times, OPS also is implementing new strategies this year to help routes run smoothly.

OPS will work with two bus vendors to increase route coverage this year. A second vendor, First Student, was added this summer in an effort to bring more quality bus drivers into the district.

"They will help with supplemental routes, and where we may have a gap, they will be able to fill in, as well as help assist with one of our schools," said Trevis Sallis, director of transportation for OPS, at a press conference Monday.

The district's main vendor, Student Transportation of America, will still cover routes along with OPS's own driver fleet. Last year, STA transported nearly 18,000 students daily.

Sallis said STA routes are currently 85% staffed while First Student routes are 100% staffed. OPS has 76% of its bus driver positions filled and 81% of its bus aides positions filled, according to district data.

In December, the school board also approved the elimination of 60 bus routes for the 2023-24 school year in order to help with driver shortages. This change will affect roughly 3,000 students.

"It's a great thing that puts our vendor in a better position to hire more qualified drivers so that we can have as many drivers on the routes for our students," Sallis said.

In addition to managing driver shortages, the district is boosting customer service support for parents who have questions about transportation as school begins.

OPS increased the number of employees at North End Teleservices, the call center it uses to address family questions and concerns. The board approved a $1.59 million contract with the center Monday.

Chris Phillips, chief operating officer for North End, said the call center started the previous school year with 14 employees. This year, they have roughly 40. More employees will help ensure calls are being taken more quickly in order to serve more families, he said.

"Our goal will always be a first-call resolution," Phillips said. "When you are looking at the customer service, we want to make sure we're giving parents as much information as we can during that first initial phone call."

Sallis said he's feeling optimistic for transportation this year because of the improved call center.

"There will be delays," Sallis said. "This is not a fix-all situation, but it is part of the improvement that we are looking to do each year."

