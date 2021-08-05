OPS busing hotline workers 'are ready for the school year to start'

Maps were up on computer screens and headsets were in place Thursday as workers at North End Teleservices practiced taking the sorts of calls they soon will be getting from Omaha Public Schools parents.

During a practice run, workers entered students' names into computers to find out about bus delays and relay the information to callers.

OPS and North End Teleservices, which has an office near 24th and Hamilton Streets, are once again gearing up to help transport more than 22,000 students to school and home again when classes start Aug. 16.

Two to three weeks before school begins, OPS sends out letters listing students' bus stops and pickup and drop-off times. But at the beginning of the year, lots of people call in for information as students and parents adjust to a new schedule.

When questions arise, parents can call the district's transportation number at 531-299-0140 and be connected to North End Teleservices' hotline. Workers there can help answer questions about bus stops, bus schedules or any potential delays. The company can access GPS systems to determine the location of a specific bus.

"We are staffed up, we are ready for the school year to start," said Carmen Tapio, president and CEO of North End Teleservices.