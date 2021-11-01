OPS buys $5.26 million worth of books to give students more diverse, inclusive options

A large book purchase by the Omaha Public Schools stocked classrooms with diverse and inclusive reading options for kids this year.
Third graders can read about a boy who is detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while crossing the border, sisters forced by family crisis into foster care and the true story of a Chinese bullfighter.
First graders can read about a boy who wants to dress as a mermaid and a fairy tale about a prince and knight who find true love together.
The district stocked its prekindergarten through sixth-grade classrooms with 2,873 new titles in an effort to provide more diverse and inclusive reading experiences, a district official said.
Donna Dobson, OPS director of elementary education, said the books reflect students’ diverse identities, family structures, ethnicities and life experiences.
The $5.26 million purchase, approved by the school board last year, is intended to supplement curriculum with books that students can read independently, Dobson said.
A portion of the funding, $467,819, came from the Sherwood Foundation.
The books touch on a variety of topics, including ethnicity, immigration, religion, socioeconomics, disability, divorced and blended families, aging, foster kids, LGBTQ family members, incarceration and adoption, Dobson said.
Students should see themselves and their families in the books they read, she said.
“People talk about it as windows and mirrors,” she said. “Windows into the world around you, but also mirrors so you can see your community reflected, your family, yourself.”
OPS is Nebraska’s largest school district. It is racially diverse and enrolls significant numbers of refugees and immigrants. The student population is 37.3% Hispanic, 24.7% African American, 24.4% Caucasian, 6.9% Asian American and 5.8% multiracial, according to the district.
The purchase includes both picture books and chapter books.
Some of the books are fiction, while others describe real events and people, exploring topics such as slavery, women’s suffrage, civil rights, refugees, immigrants, environmental issues, homelessness and important people of color in history.
A few books take on childhood challenges such as dealing with bullies, wearing glasses or braces, and coping with shyness.
There are books about Vietnamese people, a Jewish kid with two dads, the fight for desegregation, deforestation in Kenya, Hurricane Katrina, and books by Black, Chinese and other authors of color.
There are biographies of, among others, gay rights advocate Harvey Milk, feminist activist Gloria Steinem, former first lady Michelle Obama and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.
One book, “Start Now! You Can Make A Difference,” is by Chelsea Clinton. Another is an alphabet book for military families.
The selections include numerous Spanish-language books.
Dobson said an OPS team of content specialists selected the titles. They specialized in early childhood education, English language learners, Indigenous education, and diversity and equity, she said.
She said the Sherwood Foundation did not select any of the books.
Dobson said it’s critical for kids to see themselves in the books and to know that other kids have gone into foster care or were adopted or speak different languages.
That helps students connect to the stories so they feel validated and are intrigued, she said.
“The first step in learning is to feel safe and cared for,” Dobson said. “And so, when you’re reading books where you see versions of yourself and your community, then I think, ‘Yeah, I belong here, and I’m ready to go.’ “
OPS relied on recommended age spans to determine which grade levels received which books, she said.
“We had a group of people who went through and looked up all the books and tried to make the matches and make sure that they were in alignment,” Dobson said.
Kids will “self-select” the books in the classroom, she said.
The books are not a part of the formal curriculum, so there’s no requirement that kids read the books on gender identity or sexual orientation if families object, Dobson said.
“These books are simply classroom library books for independent reading,” she said. “They are not required books.”
If parents want to limit their child’s access, they should talk with the teacher, she said.
“Truly, we care about each and every student and each and every family,” she said. “And if a family would prefer that their students do not select certain books, we will work with our families.”
Asked if OPS was removing any books from the shelves to make room for the new ones, Dobson said, “That would be an individual classroom question.”
“Some teachers hold onto books for a very, very long time,” she said. “If you really look into some of the information on literacy, it’s important that the books are new and shiny, and so it’s important that we continue to weed out some books that need to be moved just because they’ve been loved so much.”
