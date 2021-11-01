OPS buys $5.26 million worth of books to give students more diverse, inclusive options

Kids will “self-select” the books in the classroom, she said.

The books are not a part of the formal curriculum, so there’s no requirement that kids read the books on gender identity or sexual orientation if families object, Dobson said.

“These books are simply classroom library books for independent reading,” she said. “They are not required books.”

If parents want to limit their child’s access, they should talk with the teacher, she said.

“Truly, we care about each and every student and each and every family,” she said. “And if a family would prefer that their students do not select certain books, we will work with our families.”

Asked if OPS was removing any books from the shelves to make room for the new ones, Dobson said, “That would be an individual classroom question.”

“Some teachers hold onto books for a very, very long time,” she said. “If you really look into some of the information on literacy, it’s important that the books are new and shiny, and so it’s important that we continue to weed out some books that need to be moved just because they’ve been loved so much.”

