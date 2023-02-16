The Omaha Public Schools is closing on Friday following a winter storm that blanketed the metro area in snow.

The district announced it will be closed because of the weather and the "timeline for clearing snow." OPS was also closed for in-person learning on Thursday along with most other area districts.

The City of Omaha had more than 100 city trucks clearing main and secondary streets Thursday morning, according to a social media post by Mayor Jean Stothert.

Eppley Airfield recorded 4.4 inches of snow as of noon Thursday, the most snow Omaha has received in about a year, according to the National Weather Service. Reports of even higher levels — nearly 8 to 10 inches — came in from other parts of the metro area.

There will be no remote learning for OPS students Friday, making it a true snow day, something OPS hasn't experienced since 2020 after it became a one-to-one technology district with the distribution of iPads.

While weather conditions are expected to improve throughout the weekend, daytime melting will refreeze overnight as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Public school districts in the Omaha metro area Bellevue Public Schools Bennington Public Schools Douglas County West Community Schools Elkhorn Public Schools Fort Calhoun Community Schools Gretna Public Schools Millard Public Schools Omaha Public Schools Papillion La Vista Community Schools Ralston Public Schools Westside Community Schools