OPS celebrates grand opening of Buena Vista High School

This is what Omaha Public Schools students might feel when they walk into Buena Vista High School come August. They'll see spaces that let them work on their own outside of classrooms, new features that will allow them to learn in a new way and a facility that celebrates the culture of South Omaha.

The district unveiled the new high school at 60th and L Streets during a grand opening ceremony Thursday, allowing the public to see inside the 285,000-square-foot building that sits on 40 acres.

The $90.4 million construction project, which began in August 2019, wrapped up last month. The OPS school board accepted a certificate of completion at its May 16 meeting.

Buena Vista will pull students from Bryan and South High Schools. Carrie Carr is the principal. She had been the principal of Norris Middle School since 2017.

The school's colors are black, silver and maroon. Its mascot is a bison.

Carr said the paint colors throughout the building were selected because they represent the culture of South Omaha.

"Our community is largely Hispanic and Latino, and we want to make sure we have a program that meets the needs of our families," Carr said. "We're also really honored that our building represents the many cultures of our community."

Carr said many staff members at the new school are bilingual. Currently the school has about 50 certified and classified staff members, but Carr said they are still hiring a few more.

Thursday's ceremony was also bilingual, with a Spanish translator repeating each speaker at the podium.

Superintendent Cheryl Logan began her speech in Spanish, then read it in English.

"Building schools is not what today is about. Rather, it is a legacy for those not yet known to us," she said. "It is a service to the community, and honestly, it's not about any of us adults. While we may enjoy the bricks and mortar, it is just that until the kids get here."

Teachers don't have assigned classrooms at Buena Vista. Instead, a large, angled room with a view of the football field will serve as their planning space. Teachers will have their own desks to use during their planning period.

Administrators are also spread throughout the building so students don't have to travel down multiple floors to find the principal's office. The teams are undecided, but a group of administrators will have an office on each floor so students only have to go down the hall to visit with one of them.

The facility has several open spaces for students to work outside of the classroom. One desk is stretched around the hallway that surrounds the library, almost like a bar. It has stools and outlets for students.

Other common areas have comfy chairs, high tables with stools and round tables for discussion.

The library is one of the main attractions inside the school. It is an open space with bookshelves like any other library, but it encompasses learning stairs that lead up to another floor with an open ceiling.

The learning stairs act as benches for students to sit and read or do homework. While the stairs are gray, they are surrounded by lines covering the walls in primary colors.

Incoming sophomore Elizabeth Valdovinos, who was assigned to Buena Vista after attending South High School her freshman year, said it was what she was expecting and hoping for: a positive change.

"South has its defects, so I'm hoping that being here will be a better environment," she said. "South isn't bad, but I'm expecting more from this school."

Only freshmen and sophomores will roam Buena Vista's halls for the 2022-23 school year. By the start of the 2024-25 school year, all four grade levels will be present at the school.

District officials said the phased approach prevents outsized disruption for students who are already established at their current high school. Carr said there should be around 700 students attending Buena Vista this year, but it will eventually hold around 1,500.

Valdovinos said she's excited to only have the younger grades in the building for the 2022-23 school year. It will make it easier to focus on finding friends, she said.

"I'm expecting a more positive outcome for this year," she said. "I'm trying to enter the year with positive vibes and meet people and focus on my education."

Jean'Trell Chatman Flakes, an incoming sophomore, said he chose to come to Buena Vista from Northwest High School because he also wanted a new environment.

"I just needed a change. I didn't like where I was at," Flakes said. "I'm also here for sports, and I like the pathways here, especially the physical therapy one."

His mother, Takesha Flakes, said she felt the facility was very welcoming. She looked forward to her son attending in August.

Buena Vista also has other features that extend beyond education — a YMCA Express and a OneWorld Community Health Centers clinic.

The OneWorld clinic looks and works almost like any other doctor's office. It will serve only OPS staff, students and students' siblings, said Mindee Swanson, one of the practitioners there.

Students are referred there from the nurse if they need more care, Swanson said. The clinic's practitioners can handle most basic needs, excluding X-rays and stitches.

Swanson said that at OPS's four other OneWorld clinics, practitioners perform a lot of physical exams and mental health assessments. While the services aren't free, they operate on a sliding scale for fees.

If a student were to walk into the clinic on a regular school day, the parent's insurance would be charged, but "we will never turn a student away who can't pay," she said.

The clinic will open in late June. The YMCA is scheduled to open in August.

Buena Vista's YMCA is open to the public, staff and students, said Tera Thomas, vice president of advancement with YMCA of Greater Omaha. The facility will be closed to staff and students during school hours, and the public will be able to access it all day.

People can start applying for memberships at the Buena Vista YMCA online starting July 1, Thomas said.

Four schools, with a total capacity of 4,200 students, are opening in August. A 1,000-student middle school, Bluestem Middle, has an opening date of August 2023.

The schools are being funded by a $409.9 million bond measure approved by voters in 2018. The bond issue also includes construction, capital improvements and renovations to 25 existing schools around the district.

Buena Vista will be joined by another high school, Westview, also opening this August. Westview, at 156th and Ida Streets, has a grand opening celebration scheduled at 2 p.m. June 7.

