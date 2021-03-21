OPS changes rules for school choice, transportation for high school students

In addition, about 695 families of current eighth grade students who live in the new attendance areas for the two new high schools received letters that said their students would be required to transfer to the new high schools once they are opened.

That means some students will attend one high school for their freshman year and then will have to transfer for their sophomore year. Families that could be impacted currently live in the attendance areas for Bryan, South, Burke and Northwest High Schools.

Currently transportation to neighborhood schools is only provided at three of the district’s high schools, North, Northwest and South, said Casey Hughes, who works in the district’s research department. Students are only eligible for transportation to those schools if they live 3 miles away and about 1,700 students are eligible.

The new changes will create neighborhood transportation areas for each of the district’s nine high schools. Hughes said that generally those areas will be the farthest away from the school in each attendance area. About 1,800 students will be eligible for transportation to their neighborhood school under the new plan.