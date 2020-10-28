OPS closes Highland Elementary through the end of week because of COVID-19 cases

An Omaha Public Schools elementary school will do full remote learning through the end of the week because of COVID-19 cases.

Highland Elementary School, near 27th and Jefferson Streets, had a total of seven cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 20, according to a letter sent to families.

Principal Kerri Murtaugh said the contact tracing team investigated each case and anyone identified as a close contact received direct communication and guidance.

“We have many layers of precautions in place to limit spread,” the letter said. “Still, as an additional precaution and to allow time for a very thorough disinfecting of our school, all students will learn at home through the end of this week.”

OPS students were divided into two groups based on the alphabet and attend in-person lessons on different days to allow for more social distancing in schools. Students in the A-K group will return to school on Monday.

This is the first OPS school that has needed to transition back to fully remote learning since students returned to in-person learning earlier this month.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.