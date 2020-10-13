 Skip to main content
OPS continues COVID-19 testing for staff; 25 cases found so far
OPS continues COVID-19 testing for staff; 25 cases found so far

20201006_new_firstday_ar04 (copy)

Students arrive Monday at Springville Elementary School for the first day of in-person classes for Omaha Public Schools elementary schools on Oct. 5, 2020.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Omaha school district is continuing to test staff for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure as in-person lessons resume. 

An OPS spokeswoman said 5,332 employees have been tested and 25 positive cases had been found as of Friday. 

On Monday, high school students are scheduled to resume in-person lessons for the first time since March. In preparation, the district is testing staff connected to that return. 

COVID-19 testing is required for all district personnel — everyone from bus drivers to teachers to the superintendent.

OPS has planned a phased approach to returning students to in-person lessons. Elementary and middle school students returned to in-person lessons last week, although some students opted to continue remote learning.

The schools are opening under the district’s Family 3/2 Model, which calls for students to be divided into two groups, each of which will attend school in person for part of the week.

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

