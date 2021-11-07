OPS creates 'concierge team' for people looking for part-time work in the district

As of Thursday, the district had received almost 100 applications, said Bridget Blevins, an OPS spokeswoman. She said the district is very happy with the interest in the new team.

OPS officials don’t have a target for the number of people they want on the concierge team, Blevins said. All schools could have a member of the team placed at their school, depending on applications.

“As a team member, you have the opportunity to support many schools as needed or maintain a relationship with one school in your neighborhood,” the letter to parents said.

The letter also said the district’s operations and human resources teams “have been relentlessly focused on planning ahead, strategically staying ahead of disruptions and creatively recruiting the best candidates to work with our young people.”

Like many school districts in the state and nation, OPS has struggled to fill vacant positions, and the district’s talent gaps are across the board. On Thursday, OPS had 11 pages of job openings on its website for everything from kitchen assistants to classroom teachers.