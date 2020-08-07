OPS delays start of school year until Aug. 18, to go fully remote

All Omaha Public Schools students will start the school year fully remote on Aug. 18, the district announced on Friday.
OPS sent the letter to families on Friday afternoon. The district will be fully remote for the first quarter, which ends Oct. 16.
School was supposed to start on Tuesday. Pushing the start of school back by a week will allow teachers time to plan, and district in-service will be offered to teachers.
In the letter to families, the district said it was making the shift now because "we believe it is best for the health and safety of our students, staff and families," the district said.
Elementary, middle and high school students will participate in live and on-demand instruction, the letter said. The remote plans call for students to be online for no more than four to five hours per day. Attendance will be taken.
During remote learning, all activities and athletics will be suspended, the district said.
"We understand the important role extra-curricular activities play in a student’s school experience," the district said. "This suspension is for the health and safety of everyone."
On Tuesday night, more than two dozen parents, teachers and community members showed up to the OPS school board meeting to say they were frustrated with how local leaders have reacted to the coronavirus, and to say they were uncomfortable with school starting in-person next week.
School board members also said they were uncomfortable with starting the school year with in-person classes. Board member Nancy Kratky said she wouldn't send her children or grandchildren to school.
Board members Tracy Casady and Ben Perlman said they were planning to send their kids to school but were terrified.
OPS had planned to start school on Tuesday by having students throughout the district divided into two groups, each of which would attend school in person for part of the week and learn at home for the rest of the week, in what the district has called a Family 3/2 Model.
The district said Friday that it would work with the Douglas County Health Department and other state and local officials to regularly evaluate health conditions in the community.
"If we are able to transition back to the Family 3/2 Model or 100% in-person learning, we will communicate that to staff and families," the district said.
