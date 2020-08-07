OPS delays start of school year until Aug. 18, to go fully remote

All Omaha Public Schools students will start the school year fully remote on Aug. 18, the district announced on Friday.

OPS sent the letter to families on Friday afternoon. The district will be fully remote for the first quarter, which ends Oct. 16.

School was supposed to start on Tuesday. Pushing the start of school back by a week will allow teachers time to plan, and district in-service will be offered to teachers.

In the letter to families, the district said it was making the shift now because "we believe it is best for the health and safety of our students, staff and families," the district said.

Elementary, middle and high school students will participate in live and on-demand instruction, the letter said. The remote plans call for students to be online for no more than four to five hours per day. Attendance will be taken.

During remote learning, all activities and athletics will be suspended, the district said.

"We understand the important role extra-curricular activities play in a student’s school experience," the district said. "This suspension is for the health and safety of everyone."