OPS distributes first round of stipends but some staff surprised at final dollar amount

Omaha Public Schools staff received a boost in their bank account Thursday as the district distributed its first stipend installment.

But some employees were surprised that the amount of added pay, which is meant to help with employee retention, was much smaller than they were anticipating.

The reason: taxes and retirement contributions.

The district announced in June that for the next two years, full-time staff would receive $4,500 per year while part-time staff would receive $2,250 per year. The payments will be distributed in three installments: Sept. 1, Dec. 1 and May 15.

OPS officials sent an email to staff Thursday that full-time employees received $873 and part-time employees received $490 for their first installment.

Michelle Settlemyer, president of the Omaha Education Association, said while the district did inform staff that taxes and retirement would be withheld from their checks, many didn't expect so much to be taken out.

"What was not made clear by the district was how the IRS views that stipend," Settlemyer said. "They view it as supplemental income, like a bonus, which deducts more than a regular paycheck."

The district also deducts 9.78% of the stipend for employee retirement. Settlemyer said she thinks the poor communication on the district's part was unintentional, but she still understands why some staff are upset.

"You're looking forward to your $1,500 and you think 20-30% will be taken out," Settlemyer said. "A lot of people were planning accordingly for that stipend."

Steve Owens, president of Service Employees International Union 226, which represents support staff such as food service, custodial, office, transportation employees and more, said in an official statement that he doesn't know why some employees thought the stipends would be tax-free.

"I’ve been at OPS for 34 years and I’ve never in my years gotten a 'free check' ever from OPS, not anything outside of a $150 gift card," Owens wrote. "People are getting $873 and $490 — that did not have to be given at all."

The stipends will cost $72 million and are funded by OPS's allocation of $280 million federal COVID-19 relief money. The allocation plan was also adjusted in March to include more initiatives focused on staff.

"It takes every person to make our system go for young people," the district said in the staff email sent Thursday. "We are investing in staff and leading the nation in growing our own talent."