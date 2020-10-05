OPS elementary and middle school students head back for in-person lessons

How did she feel sending them off?

"Kind of nervous," she said, "but they're happy ... They just don't want to wear the mask."

Mauricio, who wore a Yoda backpack, said he was feeling good about going to school and looking forward to playing with toys. Giovanni, a Mario backpack strapped over his shoulders, said he was feeling happy.

Another Ashland Park-Robbins parent, Macy Harper, brought Don Harper Jr. to the bus stop and made sure he boarded safely.

She said Don attended preschool, so he knows what regular in-person school is like. She said he is excited to go back for kindergarten and had cried when she told him OPS was starting the year remotely.

"The iPad is not school, it's an iPad," she said.

Don adjusted to the remote learning, Harper said, but he wanted to go back.

"It's pretty exciting, because he wasn't quite getting the concept of the iPad because he's used to going to school in person," Harper said. "When I told him he was actually returning, he got a little excited. So I'm excited to see how today's going to go."