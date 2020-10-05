OPS elementary and middle school students head back for in-person lessons

Students wearing masks and backpacks walked confidently through the doors of Springville Elementary School on Monday morning.
A few looked back at their mom or dad or needed one last hug before walking into school.
Standing outside the school at 7400 N. 60th St., Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan said it has been 215 days since elementary school kids have attended classes in person.
Monday was the first day back for elementary and middle school students in the state's largest school district.
OPS has planned a phased approach to returning students to in-person lessons. After Monday’s start for the younger students, high school students are scheduled to return Oct. 19.
Schools will be opening under the district’s Family 3/2 Model, which calls for students to be divided into two groups, each of which will attend school in person part of the week. Students also have the option to continue remote learning for the rest of the first semester.
About 165 students were expected at Springville for the first day of in-person lessons.
Parent Alexis Resendiz escorted her two boys, first grader Mauricio and kindergartner Giovanni, to the bus stop at the Village Gate Apartments near 41st and D Streets for their trip to Ashland Park-Robbins Elementary School, 5050 S. 51st St.
How did she feel sending them off?
"Kind of nervous," she said, "but they're happy ... They just don't want to wear the mask."
Mauricio, who wore a Yoda backpack, said he was feeling good about going to school and looking forward to playing with toys. Giovanni, a Mario backpack strapped over his shoulders, said he was feeling happy.
Another Ashland Park-Robbins parent, Macy Harper, brought Don Harper Jr. to the bus stop and made sure he boarded safely.
She said Don attended preschool, so he knows what regular in-person school is like. She said he is excited to go back for kindergarten and had cried when she told him OPS was starting the year remotely.
"The iPad is not school, it's an iPad," she said.
Don adjusted to the remote learning, Harper said, but he wanted to go back.
"It's pretty exciting, because he wasn't quite getting the concept of the iPad because he's used to going to school in person," Harper said. "When I told him he was actually returning, he got a little excited. So I'm excited to see how today's going to go."
Harper said she initially was frustrated when OPS started classes remotely because she had to change her work schedule. But she said her employer was pretty flexible and she could switch things around.
