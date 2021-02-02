OPS elementary, middle school students return to in-person lessons five days a week

It was another first day of school for Omaha Public Schools students.

For the first time this school year, OPS elementary and middle school students on Tuesday started in-person lessons that will last all week.

OPS is transitioning back to in-person lessons five days a week. The district's high school students will transition to five days in-person per week on Feb. 17.

"I think we've had about five first days this year," said Kimberly Jackson, principal of Morton Middle School.

Just like any first day, Jackson said there was a mixture of responses from students. Some were excited to see classmates they hadn't seen in person since March 2020. Other students were returning to in-person lessons for the first time nearly a year.

“You could just tell that they had been waiting for this day for a long time,” Jackson said.

OPS students have not attended school in-person five days a week since concerns about COVID-19 closed schools in March 2020.